At Least 1 LAPD Cruiser Allegedly Stolen by Cadets Was Driven Significant Number of Miles: Source

At least one of three Los Angeles police cruisers allegedly stolen by LAPD cadets was driven a significant number of miles since the vehicle was last used for official police business, according to a police source familiar with the investigation into the thefts.

The high mileage suggests the teens drove the black-and-white patrol car for a fairly lengthy distance, and investigators are trying to determine what the teens were doing with the vehicles as well as where they went.

Detectives are checking various cameras that read license plates around the Los Angeles area to see if the cruisers might have been captured, according to multiple police sources. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details about the ongoing investigation.

Department officials said the three cadets led officers on car chases through the streets of South L.A. on Wednesday in a pair of stolen police cruisers. The car chases ended in separate crashes.

