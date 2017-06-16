× Bay Area Motorcyclists Arrested in Connection With Recorded Beating of Lyft Driver

San Francisco police have arrested three motorcyclists and are searching for a fourth in connection with a brutal attack on a Lyft driver on U.S. Highway 101 that was recorded by passing drivers.

In a Facebook post announcing the arrests, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division said, “This case involved a complete disregard for public safety and a vicious attack on an innocent victim. We did not forget about this matter.”

Investigators used the motorists’ cellphone video, tips from the public and officers’ knowledge of the suspects to identify them. Then, on Wednesday morning, San Francisco police served arrest warrants on Derwayne Johnson, 33; Gabriel Rodriguez, 25, and Jarrell Williams Jr., 19.

A fourth suspect, Quintrell Anderson, 21, remains at large, said CHP Officer Vu Williams.

