Carrie Fisher Died of ‘Sleep Apnea, Other Undetermined Factors,’ L.A. Coroner Says

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Friday listed the cause of death for “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher as “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.”

The coroner’s office released a short summary of its findings, but officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment. The statement said “the manner of death has been ruled undetermined.”

In addition to the listed cause of death, the coroner’s statement cited “other conditions: atherosclerotic heart disease, drug use.”

It also said: “How Injury Occurred: Multiple drug intake, significance not ascertained.”

