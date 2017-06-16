Ceremony to Be Held for L.A. Firefighter Killed in Training Accident; Roads Closed in Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Firefighter Kelly Wong, who died from his injuries following a from a training accident earlier this month, will be honored during a celebration of life ceremony at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Friday morning.

The ceremony is slated to start at 9 a.m. and roads are closed ahead of the service.

The following closures started at 6 a.m:

Temple Street between Grand Avenue and Los Angeles Street.

Hill Street between 1st and Ord Street.

Main Street between 1st and Aliso Street.

1st Street between Main Street and Spring Street is expected to be closed between 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Wong fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise at 348 S. Main Street near Hotel Barclay on June 3 and died two days later.

The 29-year-old earned accolades when he graduated in 2015 from LAFD's Recruit Academy. He was to transfer to Fire Station 9, which serves the downtown L.A. area, on June 12 and he was working at the station when the accident occurred.

Capt. Eric Scott said that Wong left a "big impression" on the department during his two years of service.

"He was a selfless public servant he was truly a skilled professional," Scott said, later adding that Wong was "our brother."

Wong is survived by his wife Danielle, his infant son Colton, his mother Ann, as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.