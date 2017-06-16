× Federal Agents Arrest Vagos Motorcycle Gang Members in California, Nevada and Hawaii Raids

Federal agents launched a sweeping operation against the Vagos biker gang Friday, making arrests and conducting searches in a dozen cities throughout California, Nevada and Hawaii on Friday.

A grand jury indictment that was unsealed after the coordinated, early morning raids leveled charges against 23 people and accused them of playing various roles in the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that the gang is a “highly organized criminal organization” and charged the targeted members with carrying out such serious crimes as murder, kidnapping, assault and drug possession.

Suspects arrested Friday morning were scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court later in the afternoon.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.