Nearly 80 firefighters are battling a 12-acre brush fire in Riverside County on Friday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire began around 2:51 p.m. in Gilman Springs, south of Highway 60, fire officials said.

California Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic control in the area and at least two Cal Fire helicopters are overheard.

It is unknown if any homes or buildings are threatened.

Firefighters are battling a 12 acre fire off Gilman Springs Road, south of Hwy 60 in Gilman Springs (Riverside County). #SpringsFire pic.twitter.com/h0hQ9YN5e5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 16, 2017