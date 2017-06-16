× Government Ethics Office Releases Trump’s Financial Disclosure Form

President Trump reported hundreds of millions of dollars in income Friday in financial disclosure forms that shed more light on his vast business holdings.

At his golf courses alone, Trump reported $288 million in income in the past year. That includes $19.8 million from his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has spent some weekends as president.

Trump reported $37.2 million in income in the past year from Mar-a-Lago, the private Florida resort where Trump hosted the president of China and ordered missile strikes against Syria. The club has doubled its membership fee in the past year.

The Mar-a-Lago income figure was $7.4 million higher than on his previous financial disclosure filing, in May 2016.

Trump reported $19.7 million in income through mid-April at his luxury Washington hotel, which has been a center of concerns about conflict of interest because of the possibility that foreign government can curry favor with the president by booking rooms there. The hotel opened in September.

The president reported $7 million in book royalties, nearly $11 million from the Miss Universe pageant and an $84,000 pension from the Screen Actors Guild.

The form reflects the president’s investments, other assets, income, retirement accounts and other holdings. It is different from a federal tax return, which Trump has refused to make public and which would reveal much more about his business entanglements.

Trump last released information about his finances in May 2016, as a candidate. It showed Trump was worth at least $1 billion.

Trump refused to sell his business holdings as president, as experts in government ethics urged him to do. Instead, he transferred them into a trust in his name. Any business profits will ultimately accrue to him when he leaves office.