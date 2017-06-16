× L.A. County Reports 2017’s First Case of West Nile Virus

San Gabriel Valley resident was hospitalized with West Nile virus in what health officials say is the first case in Los Angeles County this year.

The patient ended up in the hospital in March and has since recovered, officials announced this week.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, and officials say this winter’s heavy rains could breed more mosquitoes and lead to a higher chance of infection statewide.

West Nile virus can be fatal, and there’s no vaccine to protect people from it.

