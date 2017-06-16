× LAPD Officer, K-9 Injured During Gun Battle at South L.A. Park; Suspected Shooter Arrested

A gunman who wounded a Los Angeles police officer and K-9 during an exchange of gunfire Thursday night has been captured, authorities said.

The suspected shooter, whom officials did not immediately identify, was arrested about midnight, said LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im.

One officer was shot in the elbow and the K-9 was wounded, authorities said. One bullet struck another officer’s tactical helmet but did not injure the officer, Im said. The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges.

The arrest concluded an intensive search after police reported being fired upon about 7 p.m. at San Pedro and 49th Streets, on the western edge of the South Park Recreation Center, Im said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.