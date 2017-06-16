Monrovia Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Women He Allegedly Lured Using Drugs

A man who is suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he allegedly lured using drugs has been charged, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

Jason Chung Chien Yu, 41, was charged with two counts of sodomy by use of force, assault to commit rape and false imprisonment. He also faces one count each of kidnapping to commit rape, forcible oral copulation and making criminal threats.

Officials believe he targeted women raging between 22 and 60 years old who are are addicted to drugs, and he allegedly promised the victims money or drugs in exchange for sex.

Yu’s alleged crimes date back to Feb. 2012, when he is suspected of kidnapping a woman “to commit rape,” DA officials said in a news release.

In April 2016, Yu allegedly beat and sodomized a woman, then assaulted another woman in April. He was arrested on May 24.

The incidents occurred in El Monte, Monterey Park, Temple City and Lynwood, the Sheriff’s Department said in a June 6 news conference.

You is being held on $1.37 million bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted.