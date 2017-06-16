Riverside Man Followed Women Into Target Dressing Rooms, Recorded Them From Next Stall: Police

A 31-year-old Riverside man is accused of following women into the dressing rooms at Target and surreptitiously filming them from the next stall, police said Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served on his Edmon Way home, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

He allegedly followed the victims to dressing rooms at a Target location in the 3300 block of Arlington Avenue, secretly recording them. Victims identified him as the suspect, police said.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of two counts of invasion of privacy.

Police think there are additional victims who may not know they were recorded, and investigators are asking for help identifying them.

Anyone who recognizes Gonzalez as someone who was in or near Target dressing rooms is asked to contact Officer Frank Hoyos at 951-353-7261 or Fhoyos@riversideca.gov.