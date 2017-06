Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Orange County GOP released video it said shows an official from the county Democratic Party harassing signature gatherers who are seeking to get Democrat state Sen. Josh Newman recalled. In the video, the Democratic official asks which signature gatherer is gay, saying the man belongs "to a party that writes our destruction into its platform." Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 16, 2017.