42 People Have Been Infected With Mumps in L.A. County, Health Officials Say

A mumps outbreak in Los Angeles County this year has infected 42 people, most of whom live on the Westside, health officials said this week.

There have been several mumps outbreaks nationwide in recent years, including some that are ongoing in parts of Texas, Arkansas and Washington state. Last year there were 5,833 cases of mumps nationwide, the highest number in a decade, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of May, there had been 3,176 cases nationwide this year, according to the CDC.

Most people who contract mumps have no symptoms, or have flu-like symptoms along with swelling of their salivary glands, which is characteristic of the disease. But in rare cases, mumps can cause deafness or brain swelling that can be life-threatening.

