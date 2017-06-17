Beverly Hills Resident Attacked, Robbed While on Walk Near Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two assailants robbed a man who was on a walk near his Beverly Hills home before attempting to burglarize his home and steal his car early Saturday morning, police said.

The man left his home on the 200 block of South Tower Drive to take a stroll around 12:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Patrick Welsh.

When he got near of Shumacher Drive and Gregory Way, in the Carthay neighborhood of Los Angeles, he was approached by two men, at least one of whom was armed. The two men then assaulted him and took his belongings, Welsh said.

The two attackers then walked the man back to his home and attempted to get him to take them inside. At this point, the victim fled, police said.

The other two men, meanwhile, took the victim's vehicle and began driving away but crashed before making it far.

However, both men were still able to flee the scene on foot and have not been apprehended.

Police described the suspects only as younger males.

Reports of property crime in the Carthay area have increased significantly in the past few weeks, according to data gathered by the Los Angeles Times.

Since the beginning of June, there have been three reports of grand theft auto, three reports of theft and two reports of theft from a vehicle in the neighborhood.