L.A. County Firefighters Battling 200-Acre Wildfire Near Castaic Lake

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a 200-acre wildfire near Castaic Lake north of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department air operations team.

The blaze is moving at a moderate rate of speed and a second alarm assignment has been requested, county fire officials said.

The fire was first reported to be 150 acres and moved into Angeles National Forest jurisdiction around 3 p.m., according to fire volunteers on the scene.

