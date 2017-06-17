Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Fire Burning in Wrightwood Area

Residents of the Wrightwood area in San Bernardino County were ordered to evacuate Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out.

Evacuations were mandatory for those who live on Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt Drive and Lone Pine Canyon Road, according to Cindy Bachman, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

San Bernardino County fire officials reported the vegetation fire just after 12:15 p.m. at Pacific Crest and Zermatt drives.

Highway 2 at Wright Mountain Road was also shut down as a result of the blaze and entry to the area was blocked, Bachman tweeted.

It was unclear how large the fire was, and firefighters did not say whether it had been at all contained. Initial estimates placed it at around 5 to 10 acres in size, according to The Press-Enterprise.

Fire danger was high across Southern California on Saturday with excessive heat warnings issued across the region by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures had reached about 86 degrees in Wrightwood by 1:30 p.m., according to Weather.com.

KTLA’s Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this report.