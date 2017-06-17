× Mother Abducted Her 3 Children From San Fernando, May Be Hiding Them in Mexico: LAPD

Authorities are looking for a woman who they say abducted her three children from their father’s San Fernando home, and may have taken them to Mexico.

A Los Angeles Police Department news release describes Crystal Juarez, 28, as 5 feet 6 and 180 pounds with a tattoo on her neck that says “Humphrey Park.”

Police say Juarez took the children from her ex-husband’s home in the 7400 block of Kester Avenue on Thursday around 4 p.m. He has full custody of the children, while Juarez was allowed to visit on weekends, police said.

According to the department’s news release:

Read the full story on LATimes.com.