Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 17th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free Admission!

10th Annual Watts Men’s and Family Health Fair @ 8am

Watts Healthcare Corporation 10300 Compton Avenue

Los Angeles

323 564 4331

facebook.com/WattsMensHealthFair

This Father’s Day Weekend is an opportunity to get Dad a health checkup and more at the Men’s Watts Health Fair.

Admission is free to a day free health screenings as well as a car show and entertainment.

-0-

Free Admission!

USA City Games

L.A. Memorial Coliseum

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

usacitygames.org

Come out to support and cheer the more than one-thousand boys and girls are competing in USA CITY GAMES, formerly the L.A. Watts Summer Games.

The games – featuring Lacrosse, 7-on-7-Football, Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, and Track and Field are about more than competition.

Admission to the USA City Games is free! For more information about the Saturday activities, check the website: usacitygames.org

-0-

Day of Le Mans Celebration & Forza Competition @ 10am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Tickets @ petersentickets.org

Dads who love fast cars and racing can watch a day of the renown 24 hours of Le Mans live at the Petersen Automotive Museum as well as compete – virtually – in the “world’s best automotive museum’s” Forza competition for digital on-track dominance in the Driving Gallery.

Le Mans will be streamed on big screens in the Seeing Red: Ferrari 70 Years exhibit surrounded by some of the most priceless race cars of all time. For ticket information: check the website – petersentickets.org

-0-

BMW 540i Hero Car

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Petersen.org

Carstories.com

Also at the “world’s greatest auto museum”, we can see the BMW 540i featured in the BMW Short Films series, “The Hire” , starring actor Clive Owen as the driver, is one display for a limited time only at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Find this fast import on the 3rd floor of the Petersen in the Cars of Film and Television exhibit.

-0-

Free!

Transformers Day

Paley Center of Media

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

Paleycenter.org

To celebrate the opening of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Paley Center for Media hosts “Transformers Through the Years: A Super-Saturday Family Screening Celebration.” Free Transformers toys are available to the first 350 children in attendance!

The Paley Center offers a screening of a new Transformers animated episode, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, as well as specially selected Transformers animated favorites including Transformers Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise and Transformers: Beast Wars.

This event is free!

-0-

KTown Night Market @ 2pm

Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools

701 South Catalina Street

Los Angeles

Tickets @ wl.seetickets.us

And, enjoy our warm Summer nights at the KTOWN Night Market, in Koreatown, described one of the ultimate places on the West Coast to experience traditional Korean street food.

Foodies will love the extensive selection of tasty treats of not only the traditional Korean street foods such as fish cake and kimbap, but vendors also have some of the hottest food fusions, including sushi tacos and pizza churros! For ticket information – check wl.seetickets.us

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Happy Father’s Day Weekend, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-