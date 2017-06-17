× Suspect Shot by Montebello Police; LASD Investigating

A suspect was shot by police in Montebello Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 7700 bock of Telegraph Road.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to a press release.

The Department is assisting the Montebello Police Department with the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.