2 Suspects Injured During Marijuana 'Honey Oil' Lab Explosion in South El Monte

Two people were injured during a marijuana extraction laboratory explosion that caused $80,000 worth of damage in South El Monte on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and Los Angeles County firefighters were called to a motel in the 1200 block of Durfee Avenue around 12:37 a.m. There, they found several motel rooms on fire.

After the flames were extinguished, investigators recovered evidence at the scene and determined that a possible “honey oil” marijuana extraction lab was being operated at the motel, the Department said in a press release.

Two suspects suffered burn injuries from the fire and were detained and transported to a local hospital. A dog was also transported to a local veterinarian hospital for treatment of burn injuries, authorities added.

A third suspect with possible burn injuries may have fled the scene prior to deputies arrival, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call L.A. IMPACT at 323-869-6874.