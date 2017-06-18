Riverside Firefighters Battling 50-Acre Brush Fire Near Moreno Valley

Riverside firefighters are battling a 50-acre wildfire in Moreno Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m. at Reche Canyon Road near Haugen Drive, north of Moreno Valley, and is burning at a moderate rate, fire officials said.

Cal Fire firefighters are assisting the Riverside Fire Department on the scene.

The blaze is currently 30 percent contained and the forward progress has been stopped, fire officials added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

