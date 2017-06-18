Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 18th, 2017

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!
We can do more than take Dad to lunch, brunch or a barbecue! Here are some unusual FATHER'S DAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!
-0-
Father’s Day at the Petersen @ 9am
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
Tickets @ petersentickets.org
Bring the family and celebrate Father‘s Day at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Fun events include the opportunity to take a family photo inside a classic Petersen vehicle, explore engines with Hoods Up on select vehicles and visit the Discovery Center where the youngsters can create a trophy for their #1 Dad.
For ticket information, check the website: petersentickets.org
-0-
BMW 540i Hero Car
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
Petersen.org
Carstories.com
Also at the “world’s greatest auto museum”, we can see the BMW 540i featured in the BMW Short Films series, “The Hire”, starring actor Clive Owen as the driver, is on display for a limited time only at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Find this fast import on the 3rd floor of the Petersen in the Cars of Film and Television exhibit.
-0-
Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
By the way, Petersen Automotive Museum officials are seeing red. No! They’re not upset! They’re celebrating one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. This is SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.
The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.
-0-
Harley Versus Indian
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
And, if Dad is a motorcycle man, the HARLEY VERSUS INDIAN exhibit is at the Petersen, which details the founding of both Indian and Harley-Davidson.
This unique motorcycle exhibit continues the debate among lovers about which motorcycle manufacturer is the best – Harley or Indian? You decide!
-0-
Free!
Father’s Day Battleship, Brews, BBQ @ 10am
Pacific Battleship Center – Battleship Iowa Museum
250 South Harbor Boulevard
San Pedro
1-877-446-9261
Tickets @ pacificbattleship.com
At the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro, we can treat “Dear Old Dad” to brews and barbecue as well as entertainment at the historic museum. In addition to the special Father’s Day event, tours of the Battleship Iowa Museum are available.
-0-
Free!
2017 Dew Tour Long Beach @ 11am
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
300 East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach
dewtour.com/skate
If Dad digs skateboarding, there’s the Dew Tour 2017 summer skate competition and festival at the Long Beach Convention Center and nearby Rainbow Park Lagoon. More than 40 of the world’s best skateboarders are in town.
The weekend celebration of skateboarding features a three-part Street Course and a brand new stand-alone bowl, both team and individual competitions, an interactive sponsor village and festival with an outdoor concert area and public skate park.
-0-
Free!
Wags & Walks Pet Adoption @ 11am
The Dog Bakery
12112 Venice Boulevard
Los Angeles
wagsandwalks.org
If dog is man’s best friend, then get the man of the house, better known as Dad, a new member of the family at the Wags and Walks Adoption event.
Dogs rescued from local shelters are available in Mar Vista at the Dog Bakery from 11am to 2pm.
-0-
-0-
