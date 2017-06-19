2 Killed in Apparent Wrong-Way Crash in Anaheim; Lanes Closed: CHP

Two people were killed in an apparent wrong-way crash in Anaheim, officials said Monday morning.

The cash was reported about 3:20 a.m. where the 5 and the 91 freeways meet.

Preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol indicated that a vehicle possibly traveling at 70 mph was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle.

A person was apparently trapped and one of the vehicles were on fire.

The lone occupants of each vehicle were killed, Anaheim Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Richichi said.

The victims will need to be extracted before officials can determine the ages and genders of the victims.

Only the carpool lane of the freeway is open in the area during the cleanup and investigation, according to the CHP.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.