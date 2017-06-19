Carrie Fisher’s Autopsy Reveals Cocktail of Drugs, Including Cocaine, in Her System

A Los Angeles County coroner’s report released on Monday revealed a mixture of drugs that were in actress Carrie Fisher’s system when she went into cardiac arrest on an L.A.-bound flight and later died.

Fisher’s toxicology review found evidence of cocaine, MDMA (better known as ecstasy), alcohol and opiates when she was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital on Dec. 23, a toxicology report showed.

The test results “suggests there was an exposure to heroin, but that the dose and time of exposure cannot be pinpointed.” Therefore we cannot establish the significance of heroin regarding the cause of death in this case.”

The tests revealed that the cocaine would have been consumed within the previous 72 hours, according to the autopsy.

Read the full story on LATimes.com here.