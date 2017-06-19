850-Acre Holcomb Fire Burns Northeast of Big Bear; Evacuations in Effect

Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Big Bear Lake on Monday evening.

The blaze was reported off Holcomb Valley Road about 3 p.m., on a day with record-breaking heat.

By 5 p.m., about 200 acres had burned; the acreage estimate grew to 850 acres by about 6 p.m. No homes were threatened, according to a federal InciWeb information page for the blaze, being called the Holcomb Fire.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the Baldwin Lake area, the Tanglewood Campground and the nearby dump were being evacuated.

The fire was burning chaparral and timber.

It was 89 degrees in Big Bear on Monday, breaking a 1985 record for the date. The InciWeb page stated it was “hot and dry” in the fire area, with 5 mph winds from the southeast gusting to 23 mph.

More than a dozen firefighting aircraft were responding to the blaze, which was sending smoke towering above the mountain area about 80 miles east-northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Several Forest Service roads were closed in the area, as was Holcomb Valley Road East at Highway 18.

3N69 at Hwy 18

Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs nearby, were warned to avoid the area.

CAL FIRE is assisting the @SanBernardinoNF with a wildfire east of Big Bear Lake (San Bernardino Co). #HolcombFire https://t.co/A9ZizIveGh pic.twitter.com/zYuNnOyMrA — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 19, 2017