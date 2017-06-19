Hospital Prayer Vigil Held for 2 Men Shot in The Head in Separate Harbor City Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family, friends and community members gathered Monday night to pray for two young men who were shot in the head in separate shootings in Harbor City.

The two men , who were gunned down in the same neighborhood one week apart, are hospitalized in the same intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance. Anthony Iniquez, 20, was shot Saturday about 12:45 a.m. while riding his bike home in the area of Normandie Avenue and 252nd Street.

Family members learned Monday that Iniquez is brain dead and said he was being kept on life support to donate his organs.

"It's devastating he left behind two little tiny boys. He was a good kid. He graduated top honors from Sunburst Youth Academy. Very decorated. He was a tri-city all star, I mean he was the best football player Narbonne had," Shannon McCabe, Anthony's aunt, told KTLA.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Iniquez's young family.

A week before Iniquez was shot, twenty-year-old BJ Martinez was gunned down in the same Harbor City neighborhood. Martinez was also shot in the head and is also on life support. His family has also created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his medical bills.

Detectives were working to determine the motive for the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call Detective Coffee or Sergeant Oliva, Harbor Area Detectives, at 310-726-7887 or 310-726-7886.