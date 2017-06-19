Near Record-Breaking Heat Expected This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Near record-breaking temperatures are expected this week as the first heat wave of the season continues, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the 90s and lower triple digits in local valleys, including the Antelope and San Fernando valleys.

Temperatures in the Antelope Valley may reach 108 to 112, while coastal valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could climb to 106.

A heat advisory was issued for inland areas of Los Angeles County until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

In addition, an excessive heat warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Friday in desert communities and the San Bernardino Mountains.

While crowds head to the beach this week, officials warn of a beach hazards statement issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday.

Elevated surf, swell and strong rip currents are expected along the coast. Beachgoers are asked to swim near a lifeguard and to avoid rocks and tidal pools.

Scorching temperatures and low humidity bring elevated fire danger to the region. Area firefighters were busy over the weekend battling blazes in the Wrightwood area, Castaic Lake and Moreno Valley.

A reprieve from the heat is expected by mid week, when a cooling trend will make its way to the Southern California region.