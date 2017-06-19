NOMAD, Career Musician

Michael NOMAD Ripoll is an artist, composer, producer, and session musician who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. A guitar virtuoso, NOMAD is fluent in dozens of music genres and has worked with artists such as Barbara Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Colbie Caillat, Celine Dion, and Justin Bieber. He has also worked on numerous film scores with iconic composers such as John Powell and Danny Elfman. Additionally, NOMAD serves as the musical director and guitarist for Grammy-Award winning artist and songwriter, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

NOMAD’s accolades did not come overnight. Growing up in Long Island, New York, NOMAD began his music education early in life. Constantly on the move, NOMAD found himself living in dozens of different places such as Florida, Japan, Nashville, and finally Los Angeles. All the while, NOMAD was developing his skills as a musician and establishing himself as a talented and reliable guitarist to the many personal connections he was making along his journey.

In this episode, NOMAD chronicles his path as a musician from his humble beginnings in Long Island, to becoming a highly sought after talent in Los Angeles. He shares his philosophy on what it takes to become a career musician, his dreams for the future, and shares details about his numerous projects, including his work as a recording artist with the duo NOMAD & LOLA.

