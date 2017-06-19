× Temps Forecast to Reach 128 Degrees in Death Valley on Tuesday

Visitors to Death Valley on Tuesday won’t need reminder that summer has arrived. The forecast is for sunny and 128, with — surprise — a zero chance of rain.

On Saturday, rangers at Death Valley National Park recorded the first 120-degree day of the year, and even hotter temperatures are predicted through at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said temperatures at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, where the elevation is 190 feet below sea level, are expected to reach 126 to 128 degrees Tuesday, prompting park rangers to urge visitors to take precautions.

Such temps may make for terrific selfies beside the digital thermometer at the visitor center, but they are no laughing matter. Every couple of years, someone dies in the park due to overexposure to the extreme heat.

