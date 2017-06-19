Video Captures Thief Stealing Pair of Road Bikes From Burbank Bicycle Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small bicycle shop in Burbank has been targeted three times over the last several weeks by thieves who were seen on camera getting away with some high-end bikes.

Most recently two bikes were stolen around 2:17 a.m. Monday from H & S Bicycles located at 509 N. Victory Blvd. The bikes were worth about $4,000 each. One was described as a navy and yellow Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt, the other was a turquoise and burgundy Rocky Mountain Altitude.

"It's a very rare bike, its kind of like stealing a Ferrari," Robert Stotts, the store's owner, told KTLA. "We work hard and we get setback. This is going to take two or three days of revenue just to cover the deductible."

Stotts says the family-run business has been burglarized multiple times. Two weeks ago a bike was stolen from its delivery box before it was unloaded into the store, in another incident that was also caught on camera. Another bike was stolen by a person pretending to be a customer who rode off on the bike during a test ride, Stotts said.

"We've been in business close to 18 years now and we've had four bikes stolen in the last six months," Stotts added.

The business has plans to add additional security measures in hopes of stopping anymore thefts. A $300 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"They try to get people cycling and get people healthy. It's a shame they've been victimized," customer Jose Aleman said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000.