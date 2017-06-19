Wrightwood Residents Uphappy After Planned Power Outage Goes Forward on Hot Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Wrightwood residents are unhappy that Southern California Edison went ahead with a planned power outage Monday despite a heat advisory.

More than 4,600 households in the mountain community are affected by the outage, according to SoCal Edison’s outage website.

The outage, needed for “upgrading equipment,” was scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and crews could be seen working in the area. The outage comes on a day when a high of 89 is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

"Very frustrating," said one resident, who learned of the outage from several mailers received Friday.

The community — which sits in the San Bernardino Mountains at an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet — is under a heat advisory through Wednesday night.

A heat wave is affecting many Southern California communities, with temperatures of up to 112 predicted this week.

A wildfire burned 11 acres on the east side of Wrightwood over the weekend; the Zermatt Fire was 70 percent contained and mop-up was underway Monday morning, the Forest Service said.