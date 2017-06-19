BREAKING: Otto Warmbier, Ohio Student Detained in North Korea Has Died, His Family Says

Wrightwood Residents Uphappy After Planned Power Outage Goes Forward on Hot Day

Posted 1:42 PM, June 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 01:44PM, June 19, 2017

Some Wrightwood residents are unhappy that Southern California Edison went ahead with a planned power outage Monday despite a heat advisory.

Crews work during a planned power outage in Wrightwood on June 19, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

More than 4,600 households in the mountain community are affected by the outage, according to SoCal Edison’s outage website.

The outage, needed for “upgrading equipment,” was scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and crews could be seen working in the area. The outage comes on a day when a high of 89 is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

"Very frustrating," said one resident, who learned of the outage from several mailers received Friday.

The community — which sits in the San Bernardino Mountains at an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet — is under a heat advisory through Wednesday night.

A heat wave is affecting many Southern California communities, with temperatures of up to 112 predicted this week.

A wildfire burned 11 acres on the east side of Wrightwood over the weekend; the Zermatt Fire was 70 percent contained and mop-up was underway Monday morning, the Forest Service said.

 

Related stories