2CELLOS, the European duo that took the world by storm with their version of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” on YouTube, is coming to the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, July 19th. Their playing style has no limits and breaks down boundaries between musical genres, from classical and film music to pop and rock. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News this Saturday for your chance to win two tickets to the show. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

