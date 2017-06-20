× 4 More Arrests Made in Connection With Stolen LAPD Cruisers: Report

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the thefts of police cruisers from two LAPD stations last week, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The arrests were announced during a Police Commission meeting Tuesday morning. A total of seven people are in custody in connection with the crime, and at least three of them are juveniles and cadets with the department, the Times reported.

The teens, 15, 16 and 17 allegedly stole two cruisers assigned to two divisions sometime on June 14. At least one of the vehicles were driven for a significant amount of miles.

LAPD spotted the stolen vehicles that night and followed in pursuit, before the drivers crashed at two different locations. One of the police officers who gave chase also crashed, officials said.

LAPD officials have suspended training for cadets at the 77th Street Division and Pacific Division, where the three involved apparently cadets trained.

A review of the program is underway city-wide, the Times reported.