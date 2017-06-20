× Bodyguard for Alt-Right Figure Stabbed After Leaving ‘Trump Event’ in Santa Monica: Police

A man who works as a bodyguard for a nationally known figure popular among the alt-right was stabbed multiple times in Santa Monica on Saturday night following a dispute in a parking lot, police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brawl broke out in a parking structure near Colorado Avenue and 2nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a Santa Monica police spokesman.

The victim was identified by friends as Antonio Foreman, a known member of the Oath Keepers who has worked as a bodyguard for popular alt-right figures such as Tim Gionet, an Internet personality better known by his Twitter handle of @BakedAlaska.

On Twitter, Gionet claimed Foreman had been stabbed nine times in what he described as a racially and politically motivated attack. He also said Foreman was leaving a “Trump event” when he was stabbed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.