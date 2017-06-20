× Death Valley Cafe Loses Air Conditioning When Temperatures Are Expected to Reach 126

The temperature in Death Valley’s crumpled badlands was expected to reach 126 degrees by the afternoon, but things started to cook long before that at the Wrangler Restaurant in Furnace Creek on Tuesday.

By 7 a.m., on the first day of summer, customers, short-order cooks and waitresses were already sweating it out inside the cafe because the air conditioning system had abruptly broken down.

On most sizzling summer days, the restaurant had for decades served as a sort of oasis, serving up cold drinks and chilled fruit salads. Tuesday morning, however, staffers were trying to cool down by wrapping wet towels around their necks and guzzling ice water.

Yielding to the intense heat, restaurant managers stopped serving at 8 a.m.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.