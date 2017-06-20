Santa Rosa Father Kills 2 Children Before Hanging Himself, Police Say

Two young children in Santa Rosa, California were killed over the weekend, apparently by their own father, before he took his own life, acording to local media reports.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Alvaro Camara, 40, on Monday morning for a welfare check, KRON in San Francisco reported.

Camara’s two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son, spent Father’s Day with him and he was supposed to drop the kids off at their mother’s house Sunday night, but never did. Camara was married, but had been separated from his wife for six months.

Deputies found Camara and his children dead inside the home. Camara had hung himself in a bedroom and the bodies of his daughter and son were nearby, according to KRON. Police believe Camara killed them before taking his own life.

Officials have not said how the children died.

Neighbors told KRON that Camara had only lived there for a few months, but the arguments between him and his wife were intense on several occasions. Camara and the children’s mother were involved in a custody dispute before the double murder-suicide, officials told the station.