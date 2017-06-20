Firefighters Battling Blaze at 2-Story Woodland Hills Home; Gas Explosion Reported

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a home in Woodland Hills after an apparent gas explosion, officials said.

The fire was reported about 7:40 p.m. at a two-story home located at 4961 Marmol Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews on scene reported heavy fire and at least one gas explosion.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed firefighters dousing the home with water.

LAFD officials said the home is “structurally compromised.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.