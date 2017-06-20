× Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Flex Alert

An ongoing heat wave heading into summer has prompted a statewide Flex Alert this week, officials said.

The California Independent System Operator urges residents to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures in the the valleys of Los Angeles County are expected to soar into the 90s to low 100s. Far interior areas like the Antelope Valley might reach 110, according to the National Weather Service.

Demand on the power grid can be strained during periods of high heat. Peak temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to cause energy usage to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day, officials said.

Electricity conservation is recommended especially during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners are used the most.

Residents can turn off all unnecessary lights , use major appliances before 2 p.m. or after 9 p.m. and set air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher. Officials also recommend residents to use fans instead of air conditioning.

More tips on how to conserve energy can be found here and more information on Flex Alerts can be found here.