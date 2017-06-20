Wildfire Near Big Bear Lake 10 Percent Contained at 950 Acres; 2 Firefighters Suffer Heat-Related Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wildfire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Big Bear Lake grew to 950 acres overnight and is now 10 percent contained, officials said Tuesday.

Two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries during the blaze, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The blaze, which is being called the Holcomb Fire, began about 3 p.m. Monday off Holcomb Valley Road during an ongoing heat wave.

The fire was reported at 850 acres until about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, when officials updated the figures on the federal InciWeb information page for the incident.

Temperatures reached 89 degrees in the mountainous area Monday, the hottest day of the year so far there.

Mostly chaparral and timber has burned in the blaze as eight air tankers, 18 engines, nine water tenders, 16 hand crews and a dozer continue their efforts to increase containment, officials said.

No evacuation orders are in place Tuesday, but Highway 18 is closed between Delta Avenue north of Mitsubishi Plant in the area. Van Duesen Canyon Road and Holcomb Valley Road East at Highway 18 are also closed.

The Pacific Crest Trail at Highway 18 is closed, along with the Doble Trail and Tanglewood Group campgrounds.

A smoke advisory was issued for the high desert area, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District

7:45am #HolcombFire 950 acres burned 10% contained, NE movement. Hwy18 closed Delta Ave to Mitsubishi Plant Rd https://t.co/JiesEEyMZY — Big Bear Fire Dept (@bigbearfiredept) June 20, 2017