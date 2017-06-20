Man Charged With Brutally Beating His 82-Year-Old Grandfather After Breaking Into His Pomona Home

A man has been charged with breaking into his grandfather’s Pomona home and brutally beating him earlier this month.

Sammeon Christian Waller, 24, is facing felony counts of elder abuse and first-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

On June 9 police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Gayridge Street to conduct a welfare check on Robert McPherson, 82, who had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Responding officers found a smashed in rear window and heard moans coming from inside the home. When they went inside, police found McPherson bleeding and suffering from significant injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition, Pomona police said in a news release.

Investigators learned McPherson had an active restraining order against his grandson. Detectives also learned McPherson’s vehicle was missing from his home and had been impounded in Sacramento.

Police identified Waller as the suspect and arrested him on June 18 in Sacramento.

If convicted as charged, Waller faces a possible maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison.

