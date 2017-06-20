× Man With Knife Injured During Officer-Involved Shooting in Sherman Oaks: LAPD

A man who was allegedly armed with a steak knife was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Sherman Oaks Monday night, officials said.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Matilija Avenue about 11 p.m. for a domestic dispute, Sgt. Frank Preciado said.

Responding officers found a man in his mid 70s armed with a steak knife in front of a home.

Police at the scene told the man to drop the knife and when he did not cooperate, an officer used a stun gun on the man, Preciado said.

Police eventually shot the man in the upper torso and he was taken to a hospital. He is listed in critical but stable condition, Preciado said.

The officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The man’s wife was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries, Preciado said.

He described the area as “relatively quiet.”

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.