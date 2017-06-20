× Man, Woman ID’d as 2 Killed When Truck Crashed Into Yorba Linda Home After Flying Off Road

A pickup truck fell on top of a house in Yorba Linda on Saturday night, killing the two passengers and injuring some people inside the home, authorities said.

Yorba Linda residents Donald Wall, 38, and Danielle Velazquez, 40, were in the maroon Dodge pickup at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday driving downhill in the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue. The driver lost control and the truck careened through an empty lot on the hill, becoming airborne before landing on top of the house, authorities said.

The car landed on top of an empty bedroom, but some of the occupants sustained minor injuries, authorities said

It’s unclear who was driving the truck, but both Wall and Velazquez died in the crash, according to the Orange County Coroner.

33.888504 -117.813257