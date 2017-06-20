NorCal Boy With Special Needs Surprised With Hundreds of Pugs At His Birthday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Roseville boy's 12th birthday wish came true when he was surprised with a party that was attended by some adorable guests.

Cierra Baumunk planned her son's entire celebration, which took place Saturday at the Pet Food Express in Roseville. She went with a theme she knew her son, Hayden, would be the most excited by -- pugs.

"His dream is to just sit on the floor and have tons of pugs around him," Baumunk told KTLA sister station KTXL, noting her son was "obsessed" with the adorable dogs.

Local pet owners and the Pug Rescue of Sacramento brought hundreds of pugs to join in on the celebratory fun.

"A lot of times these kids with autism don't have friends and they don't have the same social lives that other kids have," Rebecca Kale from the Pug Rescue told Sacramento-area television station KXTV. "He's never had a birthday party with friends. The pugs are his friends, and that's why he wants a pug party. He wants his first birthday party to be with pugs."

Hayden's mother was grateful to all of the people who stepped up to surprise her son, who is on the autism spectrum. She says the little dogs help keep her son calm and happy.

But Baumunk also said she did not want to focus on that aspect of her son's life during his special day.

In another big surprise, an anonymous stranger donated a pug to the family. Hayden decided to name him Pumpkin.

Baumunk told KTXL she was thankful for the outpouring of support.

"It's so overwhelming and brings so much joy to our family, and we're just so excited and so happy," she said, adding it "melted" her heart.