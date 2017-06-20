Sex Offender Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting 82-Year-Old Riverside Woman With Intent to Rape Her

A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly trying to assault an 82-year-old woman with the intent to rape her, police said.

Detectives took Angel Joseph Garcia, 46, into custody in connection with an assault on a woman he allegedly knew, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. Garcia allegedly went to the woman’s home in the Canyon Crest neighborhood around 9 p.m. Thursday and asked her for help.

Once inside her home, police said Garcia assaulted the woman. She was able to fight him off and call police.

The woman suffered visible injuries to various parts of her body and face, police said.

On Monday Garcia was located and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit rape, police said.

Garcia is a transient who is known to frequent Moreno Valley and Perris.

Anyone with information about related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7125.