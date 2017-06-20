Man Fatally Shot by Police After Pursuit Ends in Multivehicle Crash in South Gate Area: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police after a pursuit ended in a multivehicle crash in the South Gate area Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The chase was initiated around 7:46 a.m. after officers patrolling the South Gate area were alerted to a vehicle that had apparently been carjacked out of the Los Angeles area, according to South Gate Police Department Capt. Darren Arakawa.

Multiple police units were following the stolen vehicle when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Arakawa said. The male driver allegedly ignored the order and accelerated through the intersection, triggering a chain-reaction crash that started when the suspect hit the vehicle of the woman driving in front of him.

The force of the impact caused the woman's vehicle to spin out into opposing traffic and collide with a man's car, according to Arakawa. The woman was hospitalized, while the male driver was OK, he said.

The suspect, meanwhile, crashed into three parked vehicles near the intersection of California and Santa Ana streets; he subsequently fled to an area of apartment complexes on the north side of the street, according to the captain.

At that point, police opened fire on the man, who died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting, and whether the individual was armed.

The incident is under investigation by South Gate police and detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau. No further details were immediately released.

