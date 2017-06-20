Workout Like a Celebrity at Aerospace LA

Former professional boxer and celebrity trainer to Adriana Lima, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean “Diddy” Combs and more Michael Olajide Jr. joined us live to tell us all about his new gym AEROSPACE. Aerospace is the New York City-based fitness studio known for its boxing methodology that emulates the techniques of professional athletes. Michael will introduce his signature AERO workouts to Los Angeles with a variety of 60 minute classes, featuring boxing techniques, jump rope, sculpting and yoga. For more information on Aerospace and its location, see the address below or you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

Aerospace LA

1234 N La Brea Ave

West Hollywood