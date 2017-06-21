8 Golf Carts Stolen From CSUN; Public’s Help Sought to Identify Thieves

Police at Cal State Northridge are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men who allegedly stole several electric carts from campus and took them out on joyrides.

The thefts took place between 2 p.m. Monday and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with the eight carts reported stolen from the Physical Plant Management, Redwood Hall, B5 Parking Structure, Oviatt Library and UP 13, the CSUN Police Department said in a news release. Police said they also had two reports of attempted vehicle thefts.

It appeared the men stole the carts for the purposes of joyriding, university police said in the release.

Most of the electric carts were recovered, but one is still outstanding.

The thieves are described as nine White, Black or Hispanic men between the ages of 16 and 20.

Anyone with information about the electric cart thefts are asked to call university police at 818-677-2111.