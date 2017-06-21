California Residents Asked to Conserve Energy as Heatwave Continues Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California residents are being asked to conserve energy again Wednesday as a statewide Flex Alert continued for a second day amid a powerful heatwave.

The California Independent System Operator issued the first statewide alert of the year Tuesday and is again urging residents to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in the valleys of Los Angeles County are expected to again climb into the 90s to low 100s. Triple digit heat will likely continue across the Antelope Valley, and many interior locations including inland valleys and the lower mountain elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The scorching heat across the western region of the U.S. has broken several records.

Death Valley lived up to its name as it set a daily record at a high of 127 degrees Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.

Phoenix hit a daily record reaching 119 degrees, which ranked as the fourth hottest day on record for the Arizona city.

Las Vegas was also scorching and tied an all-time record high at 117 degrees on Tuesday.

Excessive heat warnings were issued for inland California, southern Nevada and parts of southwest Arizona until Friday. More than 29 million residents in California were under a heat warning or advisory.

Firefighters across California are battling several fires, including one near Big Bear spreading to 1,200 acres.

Cal Fire warned of high fire danger with hot and dry conditions.

While under a Flex Alert, residents are asked to turn off all unnecessary lights, use major appliances before 2 p.m. or after 9 p.m. and set air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher.

Several cooling centers are available to residents throughout Los Angeles County.