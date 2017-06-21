Delays Reported Across Metro Rail in Los Angeles County After Communications Malfunction

Riders on Los Angeles County’s Metro rail system were experiencing delays Wednesday evening after the transit grid saw problems with its communications system, officials said.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected on the Expo, Gold, Red and Blue lines, said Kim Upton, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The scope and precise cause of the problem were not immediately clear, and there was no timetable for when normal operations would resume.

Upton said a fiber optics expert was inspecting the equipment, and she described the problem as a malfunction involving the trains’ communication system.

