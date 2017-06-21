Deputies Arrest Man Seen Urinating at Sierra Madre Gold Line Station, Find Cache of Weapons in His Bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies saw him urinating in a planter and found him to be in possession of a cache of weapons at a Gold Line station in Pasadena.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Goodine, of Union City, Georgia, was taken into custody after two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies noticed him urinating in a planter at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena at about 9:20 a.m. He originally gave deputies a false name, but then he said his identification card was in his duffle bag.

The deputies placed Goodine into a patrol car and searched his bag. Inside they found a loaded AR-15 rifle, two loaded 30-round magazines, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with extended magazines, a machete-type knife, a rope, several rounds of live ammunition and a notebook with "unidentified writings," Sheriff Jim McDonell said at an afternoon press conference.

A preliminary investigation did not show any intelligence to indicate terrorism, but officials said it was too early to determine what Goodine's plans included.

"When you have someone walking around with this type of weaponry, this much ammunition the outcome would not have been good no matter what he was going to do," McDonell said. "Their proactive actions are commendable and may have saved a lot of lives on the transit system this afternoon or in our communities."

Deputy Katherine Zubo, one of the arresting deputies, said Goodine was not acting suspicious or displaying erratic behavior. Instead, she described him as, "a transit patron with a duffel bag," who was only noticed because he was standing on the sidewalk and urinating in the planter.

She said she did not see Goodine on the train.

Goodine was booked at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station on suspicion of possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was being held on $50,500 bail.

The investigation was ongoing.